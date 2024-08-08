Church leaders condemn anti-Islamic protests in North

Church leaders in Northern Ireland say they are “appalled” by calls for “anti-Islamic” protests last weekend.

A number of social media posts were shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere.

It came after two nights of violent protest in English towns last week, following a fatal knife attack on children in Southport.

The Bishop of Down and Connor, Alan McGuckian, said that in recent days there had been “disturbing scenes of violence, rioting and protest, often motivated by Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism, organised and mobilised by social influencers”.

“It has come to my attention that there are also those in Northern Ireland, often cloaked with the anonymity of social media, that are similarly stoking the coals of fear and mistrust against Muslims,” he added.

“I make an appeal calling for all to remain calm, to seek peace and to promote community harmony.”

Rev Trevor Gribben, clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said “the pursuit of such hatred, and the incitement of others to hate and instil fear” was “abhorrent”.

Mr Gribben added that it was his “prayer” that people “seeking to undertake this misguided course of action think again”.

Rev Dr John Alderdice, president of the Methodist Church in Ireland, also joined the criticism of those calling for protests.

“The shocking knife attack in Southport last Monday where three children were killed and many others injured, saddened, and horrified us all.

“However, to use this attack as a pretext for anti-immigration protests is abhorrent.”