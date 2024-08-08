Church apologises to priest abuse survivor

The Catholic Church has apologised for its treatment of a priest who was sexually abused as a young adult in the 1980s by a fellow member of the clergy.

Fr Paddy McCafferty gave evidence in the trial of former priest James Martin Donaghy, who was jailed in 2012 for 10 years. In a statement, the Bishop of Down and Connor, Alan McGuckian, said the priest was “not believed and supported by the diocese when he should have been”.

He said he apologised “most sincerely” to Fr McCafferty. He said of the priest, “He showed courage and leadership in the face of incredulity, disbelief and animosity on the part of many, including clergy of the diocese”.

Donaghy from Lisburn, who is now in his 60s, was jailed for sex crimes against multiple victims. A review into the handling into the cases of Donaghy’s abuse by the late Bishop Patrick Walsh and the diocese, was carried out last year.

In his statement, Bishop McGuckian said the diocese received a report in February. He said: “At the time of the abuse Fr McCafferty was a vulnerable young adult.

“It is clear now that the report of his abuse was eclipsed by the diocese’s focus on child sexual abuse. This should not have occurred. What Fr McCafferty reported in extensive written detail, in 2003, was clearly criminal.

“In contemporary Church law the sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult victim is of no less magnitude than the abuse of a minor. This was not recognised at that time in the case of a dominant adult abuser and a vulnerable young victim.”

Extending the apology to all of Donaghy’s victims, the bishop added: “When James Donaghy was finally convicted there was a lack of demonstrable regret in the apology from the diocese for the wrongs done to his victims.

“I want to take this opportunity now to apologise sincerely to all the victims in that case and all cases.”