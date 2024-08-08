Catholic athlete’s creative way to glorify God at Olympics

Rayssa Leal, a 16-year-old Brazilian skateboarder competing in the Paris Olympics, used sign language to quote Scripture before winning the bronze medal in the competition.

Leal, a Christian, won the bronze medal in the women’s street skateboarding final on July 28. At one point during the competition, Leal smiled into the camera and signed John 14:6, which reads: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me’”.

The expression of faith was noteworthy given that French Olympians are barred from displaying religious symbols due to France’s secularism principle. In fact, Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter states the importance “on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village, and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious, or ethnic demonstrations”.

Speaking to reporters following her win, Leal recounted her dreams “of becoming a skateboard athlete” from a very young age.

“And here I am, with a second Olympic medal from the Games,” she continued. “Once again, thank God I won a medal. I’m very happy to be here.”

The skateboarder often thanks God and cites Scripture on her Instagram page. Her July 29 post featured a section of Joshua 1:9: “Didn’t I command you? Be strong and courageous! Don’t get carried away or discouraged”.

Regarding her religious gesture at the games, Leal told the Brazilian media outlet UOL that “I did it because I do it in every competition”.

“For me it is important; I am Christian, I believe a lot in God,” she stated. “There I asked for strength and sent a message to everyone, that God really is the way, the truth, and the life.”