Christmas, ‘a time to bring hope to those in need,’ says SVP Area President

“Christmas is a very expensive time,” John Anderson, the Tallaght Area President of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) said. “For many families, the joy of the season is overshadowed by financial hardship. Parents worry their children will feel left out when everyone else is exchanging gifts and celebrating. Simple things, like visiting loved ones, can seem impossible when there’s no money for a train ticket.”

For John Anderson, Christmas is not just a season of celebration but a time to bring hope to those in need. Through his work with SVP, Anderson helps struggling families overcome challenges during one of the most challenging times of the year.

SVP help families overcome these obstacles. Whether it’s providing food, funding gifts, or covering transport costs, they make sure no one is left behind. “We might facilitate something as simple as a train ticket so someone can see their family for Christmas,” he explains. “It’s about allowing people to share in the spirit of Christmas.”

For Mr Anderson, this work is deeply personal and spiritual. “I feel like God uses us as tools to answer prayers… We’re like angels on those people’s wings,” he said. “We walk with them through their struggles until they see a light at the end of the tunnel.” Seeing families lifted out of despair is, for him, a fulfilment of a higher mission.

Mr Anderson told this paper that the season can highlight the divide between the wealthy and those struggling. “There’s a great buzz in the air at Christmas, but many families are left out because they simply can’t afford to celebrate.” For these families, Mr Anderson and the SVP offer more than material support. They provide hope.

“At the end of the day, we’re all frail, fragile human beings,” the Area President said. “But if we depend on God and trust Him, He will give us everything. Christmas reminds us of that.”