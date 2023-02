Israeli security personnel work at a scene where a suspected incident of shooting attack took place, a police spokesman said, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City January 28, 2023. Photo: OSV News photo/Ammar Awad, Reuters

Following a rampage of a radical Jewish gang in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on the evening of January 26, the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries in the Holy Land called on political and religious authorities to bring civil and religious life in Jerusalem back to “greater serenity”. “This is only the latest…