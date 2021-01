Archbishop-elect Dr Dermot Farrell (L) and Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin (R) speaking to the media at the announcement in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dublin.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin is widely – and correctly – credited with taking decisive action on the issue of child abuse. It was a point noted by his successor Dermot Farrell last week when he said: “Archbishop Martin accepted the leadership of the diocese at a challenging time in 2003. Since then, he has provided forceful…