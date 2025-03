Sister Amelia Dikiso, a member of the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, poses while teaching a young man who is a herder how to put letters together to form words, at the Good Shepherd Night School in Semonkong, Lesotho. Photo: CNS/Doreen Ajiambo, GSR.

An Irish charity which supports two religious orders that help Lesotho’s poor has said Trump’s derogatory remarks at Congress last week were ‘inappropriate’. Mr Trump described Lesotho as a country “nobody has ever heard of” as he defended aid cuts, noting in particular a past US aid project of “eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+…