Celebrating Brigid 1500 in Kildare

1500 years from the death of St Brigid, the legacy of her faith in Jesus and beautiful attitude of mercy is being celebrated and remembered in the cathedral that carries her name in Kildare town.

Dean Isobel Jackson talks with Ray Hayden about Brigid’s life story and inspiring leadership in founding her monastery in Kildare and travelling to share the Gospel around the island. Keep watching to see how local schoolchildren are celebrating Brigid 1500 in art and craft.

A special service for Brigid 1500 will be taking place at St Brigid’s Cathedral on Thursday, 1st February, at 11.00am with a pause for peace to follow at 12noon.