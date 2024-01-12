‘You shall love the Lord your God… and your neighbour as yourself’

(Luke 10:27)

Archbishop John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, and Archbishop Eamon Martin, Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, mark the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (18th-25th January) with a wide-ranging conversation on this year’s theme, ‘Go and do likewise’.

In the conversation which was recorded recently in Armagh, both archbishops responded to calls from the Christian Churches in Burkina Faso to join with them in self-reflection and consider what it means to love our neighbour in the world today.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is traditionally observed from the 18th to the 25th of January – the octave of St Peter and St Paul – and this year’s theme focuses on the parable of the Good Samaritan with its call to ‘love the Lord your God… and your neighbour as yourself’ (Luke 10:27). Christians from the Catholic Archdiocese of Ouagadougou, Protestant Churches, and ecumenical bodies in Burkina Faso collaborated generously in drafting the prayers and reflections for this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

The Archbishops encourage all to access the resources and reflect also on this year’s theme.