Clonfert, Co. Galway, is the resting place of one of the most adventurous of Irish monks: St Brendan the Navigator. Stories of his seafaring inspired not only his contemporaries in Ireland, but later generations across medieval Europe too. Even in our time his story was a major influence on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis.

