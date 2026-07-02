Catholic schools must remain ‘unapologetically Catholic’, says Bishop Nulty

Bishop Denis Nulty has said Catholic education remains “critical” and warned that schools which remain under Catholic patronage must be “unapologetically Catholic” at a time when divestment is under consideration.

In a homily delivered at Loughcrew, Co. Meath, on Sunday, June 28, to mark the birth of St Oliver Plunkett, the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin linked the Irish saint’s legacy to the continuing importance of Catholic education.

Bishop Nulty noted that of the 162 primary schools under his patronage in Kildare and Leighlin, only one is dedicated to St Oliver Plunkett, in Killina, Carbury Parish. He described St Oliver as “a fitting patron for any school – archbishop, educator and martyr”.

The bishop said St Oliver had established schools in Drogheda, including a Jesuit school, adding that “Catholic education was a critical priority for him”.

“Catholic education remains critical today,” Bishop Nulty said. “At a time when divestment is under consideration, remaining schools must be unapologetically Catholic.”

Speaking recently to The Irish Catholic, Bishop Nulty said Catholic schools continue to be chosen by families in large numbers. “People choose to come to our schools,” he said. “People want to come and they want to come in big numbers, and sometimes you find that they’ll go to other patron schools because they can’t find spaces in the local Catholic school.”

Asked about the future of Catholic school patronage following the primary school survey process, Bishop Nulty said some communities may consider their future once the results are examined locally.

“Some people may consider whether they want to continue our patronage after the survey when the results come out and they’re disseminated and looked at and evaluated,” he said. “But I don’t see huge change. I don’t see demand for huge change at all. I think people are quite happy.”

However, Bishop Nulty said Catholic schools must ensure their identity is genuine and lived in practice. “The important thing is to make sure our schools are Catholic and live the faith and are not just tokens,” he said.

Asked how Catholic ethos can be maintained, he said prayer should be part of daily school life, and that teachers and staff should “feel supported in their faith”.