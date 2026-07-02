East Donegal Parish faces deficit as donations decline and maintenance rises

Financial statements for The Parish of Urney and Castlefin have revealed the east Donegal parish is in a €18,315 deficit.

The parish has delivered a warning about the difficult financial challenges it expects to face.

The accounts were prepared by Moore (NI) Accounting in Derry and submitted to the Derry Diocesan Trust for inclusion in the Derry Diocese’s financial statements and outlined the parish’s financial situation for the year ending 2025. It disclosed that without the one-time €16,182 Covid payment they received last year, their deficit would have reached €34,497.

The parish has said that it is relying on donations from their Mass attendees and commitment from their local community members to maintain their stability but stress that it is difficult.

“This is becoming increasingly challenging as parish attendance and regular contributions continue to decline, while the costs of maintaining our churches, parish buildings and supporting pastoral ministry continue to rise,” a parish newsletter reads.

In a message to parishioners, church leaders expressed their gratitude for the community’s continued generosity and encouraged them to maintain their support.