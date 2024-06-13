Catholic Ecuadorian community flourishing in Ireland

New Ecuadorian priest in Ireland is bringing that community together to live their Faith and celebrate their culture. A meeting with Mass and traditional food afterwards happened on the first week of June at the Avila Carmelite Centre.

Fr Jose Luis, who has been in Ireland for four months and is already bringing the Ecuadorians together, mentioned that “Faith takes a shape in our cultures and each culture has its way of living and to express itself.”

Daniela Canizares, part of the community for over a year attend Mass in Spanish at St Saviour’s ministered by a Colombian priest Fr Atanasio, who lived in Ecuador for a few years. She also mentioned the differences between Catholic life in Ireland compared to Ecuador.

“In Ecuador, religious holidays, such as Holy Week and Christmas, usually include processions and community celebrations that combine Catholic and ancestral elements,” she said.

Ms Canizares told The Irish Catholic about Fr Jose decision of bringing the Ecuadorians together. “We shared with him the WhatsApp group, and his idea was, ‘we have to meet each other and form a united community’.”

Fr Jose said that “human beings are social beings by nature,” and that they “have noticed that besides meeting up and getting to know each other, it is important to live our Faith together and help each other in our struggles and hopes.”

For the meeting at St Saviour’s, “Fr Jose contacted people from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London,” said Ms Canizares. The gathering also had the presence of the Ireland Honorary Consul.