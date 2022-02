Cardinal Fernando Filoni, Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, is pictured in his office at the order’s headquarters in Rome. Photo: CNS.

A cardinal who had served as an aide to now-retired Pope Benedict XVI and was present for his meetings with survivors of clerical sexual abuse said he never found in him any shadow or attempt to hide or minimise anything”. The depths of human sin and depravity “distressed him intimately, and he sometimes remained silent…