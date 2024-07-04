Cardinals approve canonisation of Carlo Acutis

A boy kneels in prayer before an image of Blessed Carlo Acutis during Eucharistic adoration April 7, 2022, at St. Rita of Cascia Church in the South Bronx, N.Y. In the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Blessed Carlo Acutis will be proclaimed a Saint during the 2025 Jubilee, possibly along with other canonisations.

Pope Francis and the Consistory of Cardinals have voted to approve the canonisation of the first Saint from Generation Y, those born between 1981 and 1996 commonly known as millennials, on July 1.

This event happens after Pope Francis recognised last month a second miracle attributed to the millennial’s intercession. Pope Francis said that the date for the canonisation Mass of the computer-coding teenager will be announced at a later time.

Carlo Acutis, beatified in 2020 in the Italian town of Assisi, was born in 1991 and died in 2006. He was one of the patrons of the most recent World Youth Day. Acutis’s story is seen as beneficial for the Catholic Church’s efforts to engage with younger generations in the digital age, making him popular among Catholic youth groups.