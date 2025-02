Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, speaks at press briefing for the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican October 10, 2024. Photo: CNS photo/Lola Gomez.

Nicolás de Cárdenas In his acceptance speech for the honorary doctorate awarded him by the Catholic University of Valencia, Cardinal Kurt Koch rejected the extreme positions of progressives and traditionalists regarding the Second Vatican Council. The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity reflected in his address on the tension between the two…