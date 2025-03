Australian Cardinal George Pell is pictured at the Vatican when he was prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy on October 13, 2014. Photo: CNS/Paul Haring.

Lent kind of crept up on me this year. I had barely adjusted to writing 2025 instead of 2024 and yet it was already Ash Wednesday. I was relieved when my nephew, Jason Conroy, asked if I wanted to be part of a WhatsApp group that would follow along with Cardinal Pell’s prison journals for…