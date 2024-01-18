Can ‘love thy enemy’ ever compete with ‘Jihad’?
Worshippers are pictured in a file photo praying during Mass at St George Chaldean Catholic Church in Tel Esqof, Iraq. The Iraqi Catholic community feels unsettled after Iran launched ballistic missiles late January 15, 2024, striking upscale neighborhoods of Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, signaling the latest spate of violence targeting northern Iraq. Photo: OSV News/Marko Djurica, Reuters
We are currently within the octave of Prayer for the Unity of Christians, and seldom in recent history has the spirit of Christian unity appeared more needed. Yet as I sat listening to a gentle homily about how Jesus Christ means peace – peace in our hearts, peace with our neighbours, and in the world…