Call for ‘very important’ Church dialogue with Islam in Ireland

A Church expert in interreligious dialogue has said as the “phenomenon of Islam” is relatively new to Ireland compared to other countries there must be more education on Muslim theology and mindset.

Fr Michael P. O’Sullivan MAfr who spent decades in the Middle East said the Church’s commitment to dialogue with Muslims has been ongoing for almost 70 years and is non-reversable. However he added that “there are elements in Islam that are not really open to dialogue… as we know of ISIS” many of whom have been pushed from former strongholds in Middle East – such as Syria and Iraq – to the Sahel region of Mali and Burkino Faso.

Fr O’Sullivan said: “The commitment to dialogue with Muslims generally speaking is written in stone in the Catholic Church, but at the same time there has to be an awareness of the radical elements of Islam who are not open to dialogue and who are open to destruction and of course terrorist attacks that we have seen in Europe over the last 20 years, whether it be in France or in Spain or in Britain or wherever are evidence to this.

“The question of interreligious dialogue and the question of getting to know the other is very important because we in Ireland in the last 20-30 years are dealing with the phenomenon of Islam, which we never really knew before, as part of the mission of the Church.”

His comments come following a potential terror attack involving a 16-year-old boy being charged in relation to the stabbing of a Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore barracks in Galway last week. He was remanded in custody on Tuesday until next month.

Currently he is charged with assault causing harm. However on Saturday Judge Gerard Furlong said that more serious charges may follow and that it is believed “the accused holds a radical Islamist mindset”.

While strongly condemning the attack Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore also called for forgiveness, and encouraged prayer both for Fr Murphy and his attacker.

Bishop Cullinan said: “We must come together not only to support our injured priest but also to foster an environment where such acts do not occur again. Let us engage in dialogue about how we can promote peace, understanding, and respect among all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.”