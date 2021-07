A sacramentary is seen on the altar during a traditional Tridentine Mass July 18, 2021, at St. Josaphat Church in New York City. Photo: CNS

The Irish Catholic understands that bishops in Dublin and Cork have assured Latin Mass communities that nothing will change following recent reforms in Church law. The bishops’ assurances come after Pope Francis restricted the celebration of Latin Mass in his motu propio, Traditions Custodes, placing responsibility for its regulation in the hands of the bishops.…