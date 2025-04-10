Building community through Youth 2000

In the busy life of a young person trying to juggle school, work, hobbies, family and our social lives, sometimes we might forget the importance of stepping away from the constant hustle and bustle of life and giving time to reflect on spiritual growth and reconnect with God. Yet, this is often exactly what we need, a break from the demands of daily routines to focus on what truly matters.

When I first heard about Youth 2000, I was sceptical. It was my dad who told me about this youth retreat, described by his friends and their children as “life changing” and “magical,” but I just felt nervous about the whole idea of it. While I knew it would be a wonderful opportunity to meet other Catholics my age, the idea of going away for four whole days to a place where I knew no one made me feel like a fish out of water. Perhaps you, too, are a Catholic youth, and if so, you will probably know the struggle it is to meet others who share your faith. At the time I didn’t have friends who had the same beliefs as me, and at Mass, everyone there was in an older age range than me, making me feel secluded. Despite my nerves, I had already signed up and I decided to go.

When I walked into Clongowes Wood College that Thursday afternoon for their summer festival, I arrived knowing no one. Though seconds after entering the girls’ dorm, two girls struck up a conversation with me, they are now two of my best friends. Half an hour later, I was walking down to the main hall for the retreat introduction with a group of seven new friends and wondering, what was I so worried about? This retreat, along with the Leinster and the Christmas retreat, were some of the most memorable and cherished weeks of my year.

As it turns out, the main aspect that I was worrying about, came to be my favourite part of the Youth 2000 experience, the lifelong friendships you make. Everyone from the team of incredible volunteers to the staff, to the people attending, were so welcoming and kind. My best friend’s today are people I met at youth 2000, I think it is so incredibly valuable to have friends in faith. Not only do they embody good virtues such as: loyalty, kindness and many more. They also have the Fruits of the Holy Spirit. They continuously showing God’s love, encouraging us to be our best selves and fulfilling our need for fruitful, faith filled friendships. These friendships also help strengthen our relationship with Christ. As the Bible says in Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three meet in my name, I shall be there with them.”

Another highlight of Youth 2000, and arguably the most important part of a Catholic retreat, is the way it strengthened my faith. The retreat offers a variety of prayerful experiences such as: adoration, Confession, healing service, talks, workshops, Mass, rosary and prayer. I, along with many others, felt the strong presence of Jesus and his intimate and personal love for all of us, throughout this retreat, especially in adoration and the healing service. The talks and workshops given provided a deeper understanding of various aspects of my faith. One talk that particularly stuck with me was given by Fr John Harris, in which he talked about ‘exploring the garden of our own interiority.’ Imagine your soul as a hidden, secret garden where the Lord, like a gardener, works in secrecy to cultivate virtues and bring forth an abundant harvest that nourishes others around us. By allowing Him to tend to this inner garden, you invite transformation and grace, which will overflow in your life, though it remains a holy secret between you and Him.

After each retreat, I left with feelings of immense peace, renewal in faith and a circle of new friends. When I asked my friends how they would describe their own experience at Youth 2000, they described it as: life-changing, joyful and indescribable.

Through their engaging talks and fun filled activities, Youth 2000 truly lives out their mission of ‘youth leading youth to the heart of the Church,’ by fostering a deep sense of community in Christ, and guiding fellow young people in building a meaningful connection with Christ. If you are looking for a place to meet friends in faith, deepen your understanding of the values of the Catholic Church and strengthen your relationship with God, Youth 2000 is the place for you. I hope to see you at the next retreat!