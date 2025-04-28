Breaking News: Papal election begins on May 7

In this file photo, before entering the conclave, cardinals concelebrate Mass for the election of the Roman pontiff in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in 2013. Photo: OSV News/Paul Haring, CNS

The conclave to elect the new Pope is scheduled to begin on May 7. The date has been confirmed.

A new Pope will be elected. The Vatican issued the following statement on Monday, April 28. All cardinals who had not reached the age of 80 at the time of Pope Francis’ death are eligible to vote.

Of the current 252 cardinals, this applies to 135 men. The number of participants is yet to be determined.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, from Argentina, was head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics for a significant twelve years.