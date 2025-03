Adolf Hitler shakes hands with Bishop Ludwig Muller, appointed leader of the Reich Church in 1933. A new film explores the life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a Lutheran theologian and part of Germany’s ‘confessing church,’ which systematically opposed the Nazi-sponsored church.

On April 9 1945, one of the truly remarkable human beings of modern times, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, was executed at Flossenbürg, a concentration camp situated in Upper Bavaria. In the Gregorian calendar, April 9 is the anniversary of the resurrection of Jesus (probably 30 CE). Bonheoffer would have known this, walking to the scaffold. His last…