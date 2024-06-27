Bishops call for the end of the Israel Hamas War

Ava Westendorf

The Irish Bishops have asked for people to send their prayers for those affected by the Israel/Hamas war, for hostages to be released, for humanitarian workers and for first responders. The bishops restated Pope Francis’s words by saying that this war is a “catastrophe for humanity” then followed with their own reiterated words, “we renew our call for an immediate cessation to the Israel/Hamas war in Gaza. As well as the innocent population affected by this conflict, we are asking people of faith to pray for the safety of staff of humanitarian agencies who, in their life-saving work, must be allowed unhindered access to deliver vital aid into Gaza to prevent further deaths by starvation and malnutrition.” After noting data given from Trócaire stating that 37,000 people have been murdered, 15,000 of which are children, the bishops concluded by saying “this war is an attack on all of humanity. When people are deprived of basic human dignity and of necessary humanitarian aid, we are all made poorer…In the words of Pope Francis during his Angelus address on 2 June, ‘it takes courage to make peace, far more courage than to wage war.’ Let us pray that leaders will show courage now at this vital moment.”