Bishop outlines vision for youth so ‘whole Church will flourish’

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross has said that the bishops are trying to create “a vision, and to work together so that the whole Church flourishes.”

“The whole Irish Church needs to grow – not just young adults. We need a rigorous intellectual formation that challenges us and provides formation in Catholic tradition which is broad and deep, and not frozen in any one historical expression. If we are intentional about our growth, we will find that we build disciples for our time,” he said. He was speaking at the Into the deep gathering which saw over 160 young adults gather in Co. Kildare on June 22 for the first ‘Intentional Young Adult Ministry’ gathering hosted by the Irish Episcopal Conference (IEC).

The guest speaker, Fr Stephen Wang of the Archdiocese of Westminster said “There seems to be a great deal of energy and enthusiasm in the Irish Church at the moment, and a desire to discover new ways of connecting with young people today. I pray that the meeting will be a catalyst for renewal in the Church, and will allow the Holy Spirit to speak to the hearts of all those who will be present.”

Bishop Gavin highlighted the role of different youth groups in different local parishes and said there was strength in diversity and that good news stories could be applied in other local situations.

“We need young adults as protagonists who are formed for the very mission of animating our local parishes – bringing their commitment, talent, and love of Christ to the local community where they choose to settle down and build their careers and families.” He added that if this vision of support and integration for young people is applied it will help all the other ministries in parishes.