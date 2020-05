Bishop Noel Treanor visited both Newtown and City Cemeteries in Belfast at the weekend to perform the traditional blessing of the graves. Covid-19 restrictions prevents families from attending.

Traditionally, the annual blessing of graves at Milltown Cemetery would have taken place on the second Sunday in May. However, because of the current pandemic and subsequent restrictions on movement and gatherings, it was necessary to adopt a different approach to the blessing of the graves this year. To mark the occasion, Bishop Noel Treanor [pictured] privately…