Bishop Doran calls for more youth involvement in the Church

Bishop Kevin Doran who was recently installed as Bishop of Achonry celebrated the Sacrament of Confirmation of 20 young children in the Tubbercurry Cloonacool Parish on March 29.

Bishop Kevin Doran was installed Bishop of Achonry. Now, he is officially Bishop of Elphin and Achonry. The event took place in the Cathedral of the Annunciation and St Nathy on March 30.

During his homily on the day, the bishop said that there’s a need “to review our structures to make sure that they are appropriate to the needs of the 21st Century, and of our new relationship. But we also need to remember that the whole reason for undertaking this journey is so that we can more effectively carry out the mission”.

Bishop Doran said: “We need to find ways to facilitate the active involvement of young adults in the liturgical and pastoral life of the Church” and “need to rediscover the social mission of the Church; the outreach to those who are on the margins, and the work of justice.”

“Bishops come and go,” he said, but “if we walk with Jesus, we will eventually get to where God wants us to be.”