Bishop bids farewell to Wexford Adoration sisters

Bishop Denis Brennan marked the departure of the Adoration Sisters from Bride Street Church in Wexford with a homily praising them for their “commitment and dedication”.

The sisters were present in the convent for 144 years. The historic building will be made into a residence for American students.

The group of enclosed nuns was established by late Bishop Thomas Furlong. They engaged in continuous adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and prayed for the people of the diocese.

‘Fitting’

The sisters will move to Newtown road with the Sisters of St John of God. There is something “entirely fitting” that “both spiritual daughters of Bishop Furlong, should, while maintaining their unique and different charisms, be together,” Bishop Brennan said in his December homily.