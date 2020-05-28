The Irish Spirit – Issue No. 3

Silvester O’Flynn OFM

Pentecost celebrates the birthday of the Church. Jesus once compared himself to a seed dying in the earth so as to produce multiple grains. In Saint John’s account of the death of Jesus his last words were “It is accomplished.” Job done. Then bowing his head, he “gave up his spirit”, a Jewish way of saying that he returned the breath of life to the Father.

After the death of Jesus, the Apostles were totally lost, locked behind closed doors, paralysed in fear. And then the Risen Lord appeared among them, identifying himself by the wounds of crucifixion. “As the Father sent me, so am I sending you.” The mission of Jesus was accomplished and now it was being handed on to the Apostles. But how could they take it up? Then the Risen Lord breathed on them … the life-giving breath which was returned to the Father on Calvary was now bestowed on the Apostles. “Receive the Holy Spirit.”

The seed of the mission of Jesus had now blossomed and multiplied in the mission of the Church. The immediate impact on the Apostles was startling. Previously they were locked behind closed doors, full of fear and not knowing what to do. Wonderfully transformed, they emerged full of wisdom and courage, with a very clear sense of their mission. The promise of power from on high had been fulfilled.

The Apostles were instructed to carry on the mission in a twofold way. “For those whose sins you forgive, they are forgiven.” The Church, founded on the Apostles, continues to celebrate the mercy of God with the repenting sinner. But to those who have not turned away from sin, the Church continues the warning of Jesus that they are retained in sin until they repent.

Many people have favourite places of pilgrimage where they feel close to God. Perhaps the most important pilgrimage is the journey inwards to recognise the presence of God with us and within us. In Saint Paul’s Letter to the Romans he tells us, “The Spirit of God has made his home in you.” Then he adds that when we do not know how to pray, the Holy Spirit within us prays in ways beyond the scope of words. The indwelling of God is like a secret room. Jesus once said that when we pray, we should go into that secret room, close the door, and be attentive to God within us.

Every Sunday at Mass we profess our belief in the Holy Spirit as the Lord and Giver of life. Lord indicates that the Holy Spirit is divine. Giver of Life recognises that the Holy Spirit is the power of spiritual growth. Jesus compared the Holy Spirit to the wind. We do not see the wind but we can see its effects in the racing of clouds, the slanting of smoke or the scampering of fallen leaves. Similarly we do not see the Holy Spirit but we recognise the effects of the Holy Spirit in the presence of wisdom, prayerfulness, extraordinary courage, forgiveness, generosity and love. The Church is the community of Spirit-filled believers. Enjoy your birthday today!

Send forth your Spirit, O Lord

and renew the face of the earth.

SEVENTH WEEK OF EASTER:

THURSDAY

ACTS 22:30; 23:6-11 | JOHN 17:20-26

We are coming very close to Pentecost Sunday. Our Gospel reading takes us into the mind and heart of Jesus in his farewell prayer for the future Church. He prays not only for the disciples but also for the disciples of later times. The great desire in his heart is that they might all be one. Sadly, there have been many splits and divisions. Today’s First Reading tells of the divisions between Sadducees and Pharisees in the Jewish world. Christians, followers of Jesus Christ, are in no position to point the finger at others. Our history is marked with differences, disputes, divisions, hatred and prejudice. Religious wars are a horrible contradiction but they are still happening. Ecumenism is encouraging us to move on from past prejudices: to see the grace of God in other traditions: to learn from one another. “Father, may they all be one… as you are in me and I am in you.” Jesus prayed: “May the love with which you loved me may be in them, and so may I be in them.” Sunday on Pentecost, we will celebrate the coming of the Spirit of Divine Love. Tongues of fire came to rest on the heads of the apostles. The tongues were separate but all were parts of the one fire, the fire of God’s love. Preparing for Pentecost, we unite in the prayer of Jesus that all may be one.

Prayer

As we prepare for the Feast of Pentecost, we pray with the Response: Come, O Holy Spirit.

May the Holy Spirit help us all to heal the misunderstandings of the past so that all Christians will be united in the love of Christ.

Come, O Holy Spirit

For all divided families: may they move on from the wrongs and hurts of the past to the joy of being reunited.

Come, O Holy Spirit

For an end to all racial prejudice and tribal hatred. For justice and peace in every land.

Come, O Holy Spirit

That God’s love might be in us so that we become bringers of love to others.

Come, O Holy Spirit

(Add prayers for personal, local or topical intentions)

Come, Holy Spirit: renew the unity of the Church; renew the face of the Earth.

FRIDAY

ACTS 25:13-21 | JOHN 21:15-19

Today’s Gospel recalls the day when the Risen Lord appointed Peter as the leader of the community of his followers. Jesus once identified himself as the Good Shepherd who was willing to lay down his life for the flock. When his earthly life was over, he appointed Peter to be the principal shepherd: “Feed my lambs, feed my sheep.” And he predicted that Peter also would lay down his life for his beliefs. What we might call the interview for the role of leader is unusual. Three times Jesus asked him, “Do you love me?” One obvious interpretation of the three times links the occasion with the night when Peter had three times denied that he had any association with Jesus. The third time Jesus asked him, “Do you love me?,” Peter was really upset. The probing question moved Peter to cast away any mask and to reveal his inner heart. “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.” It was an upsetting process, but the Lord used it to help Peter recognise all the loyalty that was deep in his heart, though for a time it was hidden under feelings of guilt. The unusual interview used by the Risen Jesus focused on two qualities required for Christian leadership. The first quality is a humble awareness of one’s own frailty. The second quality is love for Jesus, greater than any other love. Coupled with this love is absolute trust in the power of the Holy Spirit. As we prepare for the Feast of the Coming of the Holy Spirit, let us pray for the constant renewal of a Church in humble service and trusting love.

Prayer

As we come close to the Feast of Pentecost, let us pray with the Response: Come, O Holy Spirit.

For Pope (Name), the successor of Saint Peter as the chief shepherd of the flock: may the Holy Spirit fill him with divine wisdom, warm compassion and courage in facing problems.

Come, O Holy Spirit.

That all people in positions of authority might use their power in humble service.

Come, O Holy Spirit.

For all who are burdened with guilt from sins of the past: like Peter, may they experience the loving mercy of the Risen Lord.

Come, O Holy Spirit.

May the Holy Spirit renew the face of the Earth by inspiring all people to put aside the weapons of war and to enable all nations to live in peace.

Come, O Holy Spirit.

(Add prayers for personal, local or topical intentions)

Father of mercy, send your Holy Spirit to cleanse our hearts of sin and to strengthen our love and loyalty. This we ask in the name of Jesus Christ, your Son, our Lord. Amen.

