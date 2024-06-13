Big-hearted Portarlington boys donate to suffering children

Director of Public Affairs, Aid to the Church in Need Ireland Michael Kelly, Scoil Phádraig secretary Ailish Ridgeway, a pupil representing Sixth Class students and Harry Casey, Interim National Director of Aid to the Church in Need Ireland.

A group of big-hearted Confirmation students in Portarlington, Co. Laois have embraced the Christian spirit of the Sacrament of Confirmation by donating a portion of the gifts they received to other children in need in troubled parts of the world.

Following their Confirmation, the Sixth Class pupils of Scoil Phádraig were so impressed by the generous financial gifts of their friends, relations and neighbours that they decided that they wanted to give something back.

They approached school secretary Ailish Ridgeway, who also helps prepare the boys for the Sacrament and with faith formation, and Ms Ridgeway suggested they could donate to Aid to the Church in Need – a charity that works with vulnerable and suffering Christians in 140 countries.

Between them, the boys raised €500 for ACN, which is supporting vulnerable communities in war-torn places like Gaza and Ukraine.

“Faith is such a gift, and even though it is a human right to practise, this is not something that can be said in every part of the world. It is not something that we can take for granted,” Ms Ridgeway said of her suggestion to the pupils that they choose Aid to the Church in Need for their generous donation.

“Aid to the Church in Need works with those suffering and marginalised Christians,” Ms Ridgeway said.