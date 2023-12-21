Bethlehem Christians long for Christmas miracle as Holy Land war continues to rage

A clergyman is pictured in a file photo carrying the monstrance during a Eucharistic procession outside Holy Family Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip. Following a series of attacks on Christians in Gaza by Israeli forces Dec. 16, 2023, including the killing of a mother and daughter at the parish, the Israeli Defense Forces denied claims that it targeted civilians in the Catholic parish. (OSV News photo/Paul Jeffrey)

Palestinian Christians in the birthplace of Christ are praying for peace as they mark the coming of the Prince of Peace, while the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage in the Holy Land.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic they said “everyone has hope” and are praying for “something better” as the Christian community eschewed traditional public celebrations to focus on “the real Christmas”.

While the situation is “bad” with tours cancelled and many Christians out of work due to the ongoing war, “it is a real Christmas, with family and neighbours” said local tour guide and shopkeeper Louis Michel.

While almost 100km away from the scene of the most intense conflict in Gaza, residents of Bethlehem and other parts of the West Bank have not been insulated from the effects of the war. Some 290 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas massacre, largely as a result of settler violence or clashes with Israeli troops. In addition, heightened security measures have made travelling around very difficult, particularly getting to Jerusalem.

The traditional Christmas tree and markets are absent from Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, following an instruction from the Latin Patriarch, the head of the Church in the Holy Land. Mr Michel said the pared back celebrations have put the focus on the spiritual side of the year, God coming to earth as a child born in a cave.

“Everyone has hope, we are praying that everything will be better,” he told this paper.

“We don’t say Christmas is cancelled, though we won’t put lights on the tree or have singing – we still have it in our homes for this holy feast,” he added.

“We are very proud to have our families in our homes, to pray with our neighbours and celebrate in church,” he concluded.

Khader Hadweh, who runs Bethlehem’s Peace Centre in Manger Square, said Bethlehem is unusually quiet, with hotels closed and many Christians – who are heavily reliant on the tourist industry – out of work.

“It is very difficult, not like before, no Christmas tree, no lighting, it is very sad,” he said.

However, he said “there is still hope, people are preparing for Christmas Mass and to pray”.

“We hope the war will finish soon and return to normal – we try to pray that we will have something better for the New Year,” he said. “It is a time of prayer and spending time with family and neighbours.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian-born Bishop William Shomali of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said the Christian community is hoping for a Christmas “miracle” that would see the end of the war.

“In Jerusalem, life continues but with less joy and enthusiasm than before,” Bishop Shomali said as the community prepares to mark Christmas.

“We feel the absence of pilgrims and a high rate of unemployment. We prayed a lot for the ceasefire, and continue to do that.

“We will do that during the Christmas novena, which prepares us to celebrate the memory of the historical birth of Jesus, our Saviour, the Prince of Peace,” he said.

However, he warned that “many Christians started to leave the country” when the war began, “and many more think the same way”.

“Their departure will render the situation more vulnerable for those who remain,” said Bishop Shomali.