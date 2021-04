A crying schoolgirl is escorted to the Holy Cross Primary School in the republican Ardoyne district of Belfast, past Loyalist protestors on the first day of the new school term in September, 2001. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Archive/PA Images.

A Belfast priest has voiced his disappointment after a flag showing loyalist killer Michael Stone was put up near Holy Cross Girls’ School in Ardoyne. Rector at Holy Cross Ardoyne, Fr Eugene McCarthy told The Irish Catholic the incident wasn’t representative of the Loyalist community. “I think it could be an embarrassment to the Loyalist people to…