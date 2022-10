The baby on the left smiles in reaction to the flavour of carrot, while the baby on the right frowns in response to kale. Photo: FETAP Study, Durham University.

The first direct evidence that babies in the womb react differently to different smells and tastes by looking at their facial expressions has been presented by Durham University. Researchers found that babies exposed to carrot flavour showed more “laughter-face” responses while those exposed to the flavour of kale showed more “cry-face” responses. The study took…