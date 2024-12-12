Archbishop Martin attends Notre Dame reopening

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin with Mgr Denis Moutel at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Photo: Archbishop Eamon Martin.

The reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris happened last Saturday evening, December 7, five years after a fire destroyed part of the building. The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin attended the reopening Mass.

Archbishop Martin was invited by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, Archbishop of Paris, to represent the bishops and people of Ireland at the event.

“Locus iste a Deo factus est, this place was made by God! Let us rejoice and be glad in it!” the Archbishop said reflecting in the restoration of the Cathedral. “Here in the Cathedral of Notre Dame, I thank God for those who helped save this 850-year-old Cathedral from total destruction, and to all those whose talents and resources have helped to restore it.”

The Cathedral spire, la fléche, was one of the most recognisable landmarks in Paris before being burned during the fire. The roof of the Cathedral was also completely destroyed by flames. Now, everything was restored or rebuilt and the building is back open to the public.

“Praise God for the gifts of artists, craftspeople and musicians whose skills truly enhance our worship and lift our eyes up to the transcendent,” Archbishop Martin said. “Today I am honoured to represent the bishops and people of Ireland, and I am joined by bishops from Europe and by civic leaders from around the world.

“On this day of renewal, I pray for the Universal Church. I pray for the faith to grow stronger in Ireland, in France and everywhere – beginning in our own hearts. Notre Dame Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Pray for us.”