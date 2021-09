Mary Murphy, President of the Legion of Mary, shows Archbishop of Dublin Dr Dermot Farrell pictures of Legion envoys from around the world at a reception after the centenary Mass on Friday, September 3. Photo: John Mc Elroy

Frank Duff was “a man ahead of his time”, the Archbishop of Dublin said September 3, as he celebrated Mass to mark 100 years since the Legion of Mary was founded. Legion’s first meeting In his homily in the church of St Nicholas of Myra on Francis Street, across the road from Myra house where…