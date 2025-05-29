Ancient relic found in altar’s false bottom

Students from a secondary school in north Dublin recently found a first-class relic of St Hilarii when moving the school’s altar. “The students have been so excited about it, the students themselves have found it… it’s been brilliant for them… to link in with our history,” said Máire Quinn, Principal at St Vincent’s Secondary School, Glasnevin.

The 5th Year students Colin Sheridan, Conor Brogan Carr, Munasar Omar, Jonathan Taite and Ethan Byrne were carrying the altar from a room to the corridor when they had to manoeuverer it and Mr Byrne noticed the false bottom.

Inside the false bottom was a sealed wooden box wrapped in paper with a label in Latin dated from 1787. Inside that box was a green box containing a little vial of blood, the green box was sealed with original Roman seals and displayed a letter of authentication.

Mr Byrne told The Irish Catholic, “At first, we weren’t sure what it was, but I did notice the Latin inscription on the note, which is when I found out it was quite important. When we actually translated it and found out what it really was, I couldn’t believe it. I was excited, but sort of confused as to why no one else had found it, and we were the first ones.”

The school has no relations to St Hilarii, Ms Quinn said. “My understanding is that St Hilarii is a patron saint of scholars and theologians, and we’re part of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust.” When the Christian Brothers Organisation was established, Edmund Rice request to the Vatican for relics to be sent to schools, so that might be the start of the story, the principal explained.

She said investigation is ongoing, to find out more about the saint, the relic and its journey until being discovered by her pupils. She said that at first, they “thought it was a prank,” but with further investigation and the assistance of Fr William Purcell, relics specialist, it was confirmed to be authentic. Fr Purcell is currently in Rome “trying to uncover a little bit more about St Hilarii and the history of it all.”

Mr Byrne thinks that finding the relics had a great effect on the students’ faith. “It sort of brings the history of it to life, it makes it more real,” Ms Quinn said.

The school plans on displaying the relic and are organising a fundraising for it. If you have any information on St Hilarii, the relic, wish to know more about the relic or want to donate to the fundraising, please contact the school on relic@stvincentsd11.ie.