An Post has issued a set of four colourful stamps to mark the St Patrick’s Festival and the national holiday which honours the feast day of St Patrick. Photo: An Post.

Letters Dear Editor, The snakes are back! Poor St Patrick, even after driving out the snakes of pre-Christian paganism, here, they reappear, in the form of our annual An Post, contribution for the feast or rather now, the festival of St Patrick’s Day, as they call it. They are multicoloured and long. What is…