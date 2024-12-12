An exceptional showcase of Irish talent

I am grateful to Finghin Collins for keeping me up to date about the next Dublin International Piano Competition taking place from May 9 to 16 2025.

The Irish preliminary rounds are scheduled for Friday December 20 at the RIAM’s Whyte Recital Hall beginning at 09.15am and concluding at approximately 5.30pm with the results expected around 6pm. Twelve competitors – Adam Collins, Dida Condria, Johanna Dietz, Rowel Friers, Justine Gormley, Defne Guitoprak, Adam Heron, Brendan Kennedy, Luke Lally Maguire, Laoise McMullin, Stanislaus O’Neirne and Mickey Tomas – will play before a panel of judges chaired by Finghin Collins.

The jury will comprise Fiachra Garvey, artistic director of the West Wicklow Festival, Michael McHale, Royal Academy of Music London, Isabelle O’Connell, Conservatory of Music, News Yotk and Cathy Stokes, Concerts and Planning Coordinator, NSO.

Finghin Collins also tells me that he is excited to chair the jury for what promises to be a mouth-watering showcase of Irish talent on December 20. The event promises to raise the curtain on DIPC 2025,a true celebration of international talent that will bring musicians together from all around the globe. I wish the best of luck to all twelve young pianists. Please come and support them on Friday December 20 at the beautiful Whyte Recital Hall. Admission is free and advance booking is not a requirement. The competition’s quarter and semi-final rounds will take place at the RIAM with the finale at the NCH.

In 2025 the competition will include a chamber music element during the semi-final round where each competitor will play a piano quintet with the ConTempo Quartet and, of course, the three finalists will perform a piano concerto with the NSO in the final battle for the first prize at the NCH on May 16, 2025.