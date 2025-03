A woman holds a rosary at Ballyloughane beach in Co. Galway on October 11 during a nationwide Rosary Coast to Coast. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The Standing Committee of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has recently released a message to the faithful, encouraging them to unite in daily prayer of the Rosary after their gathering in the Columba Centre of St Patrick’s Pontifical College, Maynooth. The prayer will being broadcasted every evening from St Peter’s Square at 8pm (Ireland time),…