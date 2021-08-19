AIB closures ailing communities in the North

Parishes and communities in the North are at a loss following recent bank closures, according to Fr Kevin Mullan of Drumquin in Co. Tyrone.

The priest’s laments come after AIB recently announced the closure of more than half of its 15 Northern Irish branches, which leaves some communities far from another alternative.

Asked how it affects parishes, he replied “there’s a security risk now, isn’t there? You’re storing money until you get a chance to take it away”.

His main concern is the loss of community, however, as he said the bank “was a lovely meeting place for people” and that “it helped the community”.

“It was very thoughtless to close our bank,” he said.

“AIB, or First Trust before them, were part of Omagh for decades. We were all reared on that bank. They’ve been trying recently just to discourage people from coming to the bank,” Fr Mullan said.