Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie stars as Jesus in a scene from an episode of the popular streaming show The Chosen. Photo: OSV News/courtesy The Chosen

Jonathan Roumie, of The Chosen, fame says he’s doubling down on God this Lent, writes Gina Christian This Lent, Jonathan Roumie has a full plate at work – and an empty one at home, he told OSV News, thanks to some “heavy fasting” he plans to undertake between now and Easter. “Fasting is super-powerful,” Mr…