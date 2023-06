Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica, uses holy water to bless the main altar in the basilica June 3, as part of an act of reparation after a man climbed on the altar naked. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Two days after a naked man stood on the high altar of St Peter’s Basilica in a shocking security breach, the basilica’s archpriest on Saturday held a penitential rite as required by canon law in cases where sacred places are desecrated. Vatican News reported that the unidentified man was a Polish national who approached the…