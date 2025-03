A painting of the First Dáil in session, January 21, 1919, by artist Norman Teeling. Photo: The Oriel Gallery, Dublin

Mike Cronin and Mark Duncan,Revolutionary Times: Ireland 1913-23: Forging of a Nation,(Merrion Press 2024) This book will be a delightful read for professional historians, amateur historians and members of the reading public who are interested in our recent history. At the outset the authors explain how it came to be published. It has its origins…