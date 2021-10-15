Abortion law rethink needed after broken promises, says Life Institute

The Life Institute demonstrated outside the Dail, October 15, as they continued their billboard campaign to highlight the 13,243 lives lost to abortion.

The Life Institute is pushing for a rethink of the 2018 abortion law in light of a “horrifying” increase in abortion numbers, as an independent review of the law looms.

The pro-life charity has mounted a billboard campaign to highlight the 13,243 lives lost since the 2018 referendum repealed the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic, Niamh Uí Bhriain said there were “a great many ‘yes’ voters who were told abortion would be rare but horrifyingly the opposite was the case”.

Having highlighted the increase in the number of abortions, Ms Uí Bhriain pointed out the other “horrific outcomes of the abortion legislation that we were promised wouldn’t happen.

“Voters were told there would be no late term abortions, we now know from studies that they are taking place,” she continued.

Whitewash

“We are urging people to contact Stephen Donnelly and their TDs to ensure the review is not a whitewash.”

Speaking about the billboard campaign, Ms Uí Bhriain said they’ve received “great traction”.

“We’re reaching a lot of people… and getting traction from the two different sides,” she added.

Some of those in support of abortion have responded with “anger”, Ms Uí Bhriain said, “they’re saying they should be taken down, they shouldn’t have been allowed to be put up in the first instance”.

“But we’re not aiming the billboard at those who are entrenched in their views in favour of abortion.

“We’re reaching out to those many yes voters who voted with a heavy heart, saying the outcome wasn’t what you were told it would be, it’s time for us as a nation… to rethink abortion,” she finished.