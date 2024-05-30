The National Library of Ireland (NLI), together with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced on May 27 the first recipient of their inaugural Photographer in-Residence as Paula T. Nolan, from Dublin.

Paula’s project titled ‘ReViewing Ireland: A Photo Study of Ireland’s Environment’, will involve travelling via public transport to each of the 26 counties over a period of one year. Over the seasons, Paula will capture images of environmental interest. She will be aided by access to EPA experts and the NLI’s photographic collection. She will take pictures and compare them with what she finds in the landscape of today.

The recipient said: “Being selected as the EPA/NLI/Photograher in-Residence is the greatest achievement of my life as an artist photographer, there is no subject closer to my heart, more important to us all, than the survival of humankind and nature considering the threat posed by the climate crisis. I am grateful for an opportunity to work visually with the subject, with people who know more than I do, to create a body of work that captures a year of Ireland’s environment.”