A transatlantic Rosary

Recent weeks have seen troubling incidents at the Dublin-NYC portal, but a recent initiative aimed to bring positivity. Collaborating with an American Catholic influencer –@FrancoTV-, three friars from the Order of Preachers – @irishdominicans – organised a Rosary prayer session spanning the Atlantic.

The American influencer’s team explains on his ‘X’ (twitter) profile, “the idea was executed by Franco who got in touch with his followers that live near the portal, and one got him connected with the Irish Dominicans on Instagram who brought several other lay people.”

Fr Conor McDonough OP shared on his X (twitter) account “Our visit to the Dublin-NYC portal went great! A cheeky little transatlantic Rosary with @theFrancoTV and lots of interesting encounters with loving strangers”.

This portal Rosary will continue happening each month on the 22nd at 7pm -2pm in NYC.