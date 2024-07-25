A Republican Party shedding its commitment to life?

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance point to the stage during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Photo: OSV News/Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters

I was sad to have upset Mary Stewart, who wrote a letter recently to this newspaper expressing disappointment that I said that there was not now a single reason to vote for Donald Trump. I admire how for many years, Mary Stewart kept the pro-life flag flying almost single-handedly in the letters column of The…