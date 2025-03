Pope Francis greets visitors gathered in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican to pray the Angelus August 18, 2024. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media

Dear Editor, As Pope Francis nears the end of his papacy, his legacy remains a topic of debate. While some have found him controversial, it is undeniable that he has been a Pope committed to reform, transparency, and outreach. His leadership has challenged the Church to face difficult questions and to become more open to…