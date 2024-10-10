A letter to my Mother

Gabriel Dupén

A brief testimony of St Therese of Lisieux showering down roses

You gave birth to a late-born child in our Lord Jesus Christ. A shadowed soul exhaustingly downgraded by its sins, thirsty for the truth, light, and salvation, surrendered to you. Thus, in Jesus. Overwhelmed, doubtful, hopeless, empty, you have found me. Accidentally contemplating you, Little Flower, I realised you had been silently following my soul and suffered for it. Though shameful, skeptical, and challenging, St Thérèse, I boldly called you, Mother.

Worse

However, only God, Jesus, and specially you, Mother, know that things went even worse. Substance abuse, debts, superstition, dragged that lost soul to humble live in shelters. Little Flower, I almost gave my soul to the beast. But you, Mother, empowered by the Holy Spirit were there to save your son. In a brief sober moment, the decision to meet St Thérèse for my birthday gave me a reason to live. Assuming as a ‘fair gesture’ that a son visits his mother, I hastily travelled to know you, Mother, in Lisieux.

Exactly in the same confessionary where you determined to follow Jesus, along with St Gabriel Archangel, you played with me in the Cathedral of Lisieux”

Our Father modelled the trip to your heart. Disclosing the passion of St Joan of Arc opened my heart to what was waiting for me in Lisieux. Those heresy flames that burnt our ‘Maid of Orleans’ began to unmask a higher plan of God to his souls. Once in Lisieux, a smile was on my lips when I was praying my Rosary in your Cathedral. Some tears dropped. Mother, you were with me in every step. I felt your love in my heart. An example of a good mother. Exactly in the same confessionary where you determined to follow Jesus, along with St Gabriel Archangel, you played with me in the Cathedral of Lisieux. More tears fell. Further, your Dear Carmel embraced your son with your Holy and eternal life in Jesus and Mary. Only you know, Mother, my promise to surrender and follow Jesus with you commenced from my soul to your pure heart in Carmel. This son gave you a little weep in his eyes.

Converted

On that sunny November 22, 2021, in Les Buissonets, St Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face, converted a soul to God through his Son, Jesus Christ. I followed your invitation to your Holy House. Little Flower, you made me feel like I was part of it for a long time. Your sacred room inspired me to pray to Our Lady. The one who healed you with her peaceful smile. Your Saint parents Louis and Zélie, your sisters have asked Her for your health there.

Thank you, St Thérèse of the Child Jesus for giving me a new birth in Jesus as a true Mother”

Nevertheless, nothing in life could have been compared to visiting you garden. For twenty minutes, Mother, I could not stop crying. From my toes to my head unstoppable feelings moved to the core of my chest turning it into an ocean of tears. St Thérèse, that moment you gave a soul to Jesus. Heaven celebrated that a lost sheep was back to the Good Shepherd. I became a victim of a pure and Divine love that had been there before.

Thank you, St Thérèse of the Child Jesus for giving me a new birth in Jesus as a true Mother.

In Sr Clare’s voice, I could also humbly resemble, ‘I do not ask Him why He has chosen me, I just accept it.’ Accept, surrender, and follow you, God.

After that trip, you bestowed more than your love. Little Flower, in your presence of pardon and peace you showed me Heaven. I quit addictions, was confirmed in the Catholic Church and I was professed as a Lay Carmelite. However, St Thérèse, you know how deeply I suffered even after your visit. Thanks to you, always alive in my prayers, in the name of Jesus, I experienced miracles that science could not explain. It was simply you showering down roses.

Immense

Thank you, Little Thérèse, the Immense one of Lisieux, gift of God to Carmel, hidden Sister of all, Doctor of the Church, Patron of Missionaries, mother of a multitude, for the shower of roses to the heart of your souls. Souls that belong to the merciful love of Jesus, our Lord. Your roses from Heaven shine your endless merciful love for of sinners. These roses bestow us many reasons to live and to die for: God our Father, Jesus the only Begotten Son, Our Lady. Our Holy Catholic Church, Our Holy Martyrs and Saints, too.

Thank you, Mother, for the profound thorns piercing our bones in storms because you are modelling pure roses for our Father Almighty. You, Little Sister, guide souls through His Holy Face adoring the vivid example of Our Lord carrying His cross trusting in God, Our Father, regardless pains, humiliations, and even facing death. The same endless Faith in the Creator that Jesus demands to everyone who love Him, especially when our soul bleeds. Therefore, every thorn makes a perfect Rose to God through your love, St Thérèse of the Child Jesus, in the Holy Name of Jesus and Mary, our Holy Mother.

Blessed be God for ever, and ever. Blessed be Jesus Christ, His Holy Body and Blood”

My dear Mother, St Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face, Love in the Heart of the Church, pray for us, all our Priests and Sisters, souls in purgatory, Missionaries, our Holy Church and beloved Carmelites, every nation in this world, the sick, the elder, the poor, unemployed, everyone suffering addictions, the hunger, and the thirsty. I bed this to you in the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

Blessed be God for ever, and ever. Blessed be Jesus Christ, His Holy Body and Blood. Blessed be the Holy Spirit. One God for ever and ever. God Bless you St Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face, doing good upon the Earth, showering down roses from Heaven for ever and ever. Amen.