Archbishop Eamon Martin speaks with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, far left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson following a service to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland in Armagh on October 21 while Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers looks on. Photo: Chai Brady.

The event marking partition was always going to be a highwire act from a Catholic point of view, but history will remember the ceremony well, writes Michael Kelly Leaders of the country’s Christian traditions have vowed to face “difficult truth” and work closer together to ensure that the fragile peace process in the North leaves…